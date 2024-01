PAINESVILLE, (WJW) – The cause of a house fire in Painesville Township in Lake County is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 900 block of Robinhood Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

FOX 8 video from the scene (in the player above) shows a home destroyed by flames.

FOX 8 Photo

Investigators are expected to be back on the scene Monday.

There has been no word yet on injuries. More information is expected.