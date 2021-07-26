Lake County Fair, Summit County Fair return to full festivities

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County Fair is back. The full fair in Painesville Township kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

Last year’s event was changed to a junior fair because of the pandemic.

“To see the gates open with a full fair and no restrictions, it is going to be great,” said Wade Crofoot, fair board president.

Crofoot said many traditions are back, including the first day parade, grandstand, and demolition derby.

“The schedule is pretty much the same, but monster trucks are here for the first time so we are really excited for that,” Crofoot said.

The Lake County General Health District will also have their mobile vaccination unit on site at the fairgrounds Thursday.

The Summit County Fair also kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

“We are putting on a regular normal fair with all the rides, food, and entertainment,” said Cathy Cunningham, fair director.

The fair operated in limited capacity at the fairgrounds in Tallmadge last year.

“We kept 10 to 12 handwashing stations and we’ve kept all the hand sanitizing stations,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said despite adding more performances vendors, and contests, the price of admission will not change.

“We were supposed to raise our prices this year, but we decided to keep them at $7 for anyone 9 and over and $3 for kids 2 to 8,” Cunningham said.