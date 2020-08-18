Lake County dog who suffered heatstroke after being chained up in sun is adjusting to her new life

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog named Penny who suffered heatstroke while chained up outside without water, shade or food is recovering and adjusting to her new life.

Penny is a one-year-old pit bull terrier mix, who is under the care of the Lake Humane Society. She was found earlier this month, struggling to stand and having trouble breathing.

Besides heatstroke, Penny is underweight and has kidney and liver problems. Her back legs also collapsed. She was put on antibiotics and liver medications and has a special kidney diet.







According to an update on Penny, the Lake Humane Society said she loves being around people and regularly requests belly rubs. She also ikes her special food and has responded well to her antibiotics and liver pills.

“Her joyous spirit is starting to shine through,” the update says.

She has gotten X-rays of her back legs, and the humane society is waiting for more information.

“Medical staff is doing everything they can to help this sweet girl recover,” the update says. “Penny’s bloodwork will be re-checked in a few weeks to assess her organ function. In the meantime, she will continue to receive lots of love from staff and volunteers. Please continue sending positive thoughts, prayers and well wishes her way!”

Click here to donate to her medical fund.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: