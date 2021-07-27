Lake County corrections officer assaulted by inmate

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one of their corrections officers was assaulted by an inmate on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Chief Frank Leonbruno says the inmate was returning to his cell, turned unexpectedly and began punching the officer in the face and slammed him to the ground.

The post says the officer avoided the attack but his face was injured and his collarbone was broken.

The inmate will be criminally charged, according to the post.

Sheriff Leonbruno urges the public to keep this officer in your thoughts and prayers and pray for a speedy recovery from his injuries.

“Too often we fail to recognize their valor. We don’t say it enough, but we commend them and thank them for their service,” he said.