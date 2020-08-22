Lake County Captains launch rescheduled Movie Nights series tonight

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Tonight kicks off the Lake County Captains’ Movie Nights series, with a screening of the baseball favorite “A League of Their Own” at Classic Park.

As the team’s season is canceled, the ball club has gotten creative with ways to entice and engage fans. (As seen in the video above, you can rent out the entire ball park for your closest friends and family to enjoy.) The Movie Nights event was originally scheduled to start in July but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tonight, the event is back in action with plenty of social distancing guidelines in place. Moviegoers will be properly spaced out through the stands.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the film rolling at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per vehicle (allowing for up to six people to arrive in a car), and no one is allowed to bring their own snacks or drinks into the ballpark.

Here’s the movie schedule for the series:

Aug. 22: “A League of Their Own”

Aug. 29: “Trolls”

Sept. 6: “Field of Dreams”

Sept. 12: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Sept. 19: To be determined by fan vote via social media

Find out more about the event right here.

