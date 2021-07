FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — Lake Metroparks says swimmers will have to swim at their own risk a couple days during the week.

Due to a lifeguard shortage, the beach at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park will not be guarded on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting July 13, according to a Facebook post.

Drivers won’t be charged a parking fee, that’s normally taken at the entrance gate, on unguarded beach days.

