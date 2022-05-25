(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced steps its taking after a Lake Catholic High School lacrosse player had a swastika on his leg during a game against Orange High School.

It happened when the two teams faced on May 16 at Orange’s campus. Parents also reported a visitor using racial slurs.

The diocese launched an investigation and the head coach of the Lake Catholic lacrosse team resigned prior to the findings being released on Wednesday.

According to the diocese, a Lake Catholic player drew a swastika on his hand with eye black, then pressed his hand on two players’ arms and one player’s leg. The students with the marks on their arms found them before the game and washed them off. The third player was unaware of the swastika on his calf until after he took the field, the Cleveland Catholic Diocese said.

“The Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic High School condemn anti-Semitism in all forms, and we extend our most sincere apologies to the Orange High School community and to all Jewish and non Jewish community members alike for the hurt that has resulted from this incident,” the diocese said in a statement.

The diocese said the student responsible for stamping the mark on his teammates was not allowed to participate at graduation and his diploma is being withheld until he completes community service.

The 2022 lacrosse team will be required to attend a program developed by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Graduated seniors will not get their final transcripts unless they finish the program.

The diocese is also adding curriculum,” To further promote a culture of love and respect based on the truth that each and every person has inherent dignity as a child of God who is made in His image and likeness.”

Lastly, the adult photographer who used profane language is banned from acting in an official capacity at school events in the future.