ORANGE, Ohio (WJW)– A player on Mentor Lake Catholic High School’s boys’ lacrosse team had a swastika painted on his leg during Monday night’s game against Orange High School.

Orange players reported seeing the swastika and parents reported a visitor using a racial slur towards the team, according to Orange City Schools superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell. The game was played on Orange’s campus.

“Please know that safety is our top priority, and the Board does not tolerate discrimination or harassment. Furthermore, we understand the devastating impact these incidents have on kids and our community. Therefore, our players will be informed about the support we have for them as they try to understand and process this incident,” Campbell said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am proud of how our athletes took the high road and played with dignity, winning this playoff match in a landslide amidst such upsetting circumstances. Here at Orange, we are proud of and celebrate our diversity, and we are very proud of all of our fine students.”

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said it is investigating the incident and offered its apologies to Orange High School.

“Administrators at Lake Catholic High School have been made aware of the very serious allegations of anti-Semitism involving a player on the school’s varsity lacrosse team as well as a Lake Catholic fan during the game against Orange High School yesterday evening. The behaviors alleged are reprehensible and contrary to the Gospel values that Lake Catholic works so hard to promote,” the diocese said.

“Lake Catholic and the Diocese of Cleveland condemn anti-Semitism in any form.”