Lake Catholic High School swim coach cleared of wrongdoing

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) A Lake Catholic High School swim team coach, who was placed on leave while authorities investigated accusations of sexual conduct with a student, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mentor police released a statement Friday, saying the claims were unfounded and no criminal charges will be sought against any party involved.

Attorney Kevin Spellacy, who represented the coach, said the alleged victim acknowledged she fabricated the story. He said the coach hopes to return to his job so he can begin to, “Repair and restore” his reputation.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, the Lake Catholic High School administration learned of the allegations last Friday and placed the coach on leave.