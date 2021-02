LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot, and two of her dogs were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood.

People reports it happened around 9:40 p.m. The dog walker, who is hospitalized, told police the suspect pulled a handgun and took off in a vehicle with two of the singer’s French Bulldogs.

A representative for Lady Gaga told People she is in Italy, but confirmed the incident. The representative also said Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for information in the case.