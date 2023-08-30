**Related Video Above: Kenny checks out a previous year’s Oktoberfest event.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Labor Day weekend — the unofficial last weekend of summer — is this weekend. If it snuck up on you, you’re not alone.

To celebrate, plenty of events around the area are here to commemorate the fact that summer (no matter how mild) did come and will come again.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Asian Lantern Festival

Through Sept. 16 | Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Originally set to run through Aug. 27, the zoo confirmed the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s ultra lit Asian Lantern Festival is going to last through Sept. 16. This year, there are two options to experience all of the light displays: either walk through or drive through. Find out more in the video above and find tickets right here.

Akron Pizza Festival

Sept. 1-3 | Lock 3’s Backyard

Back this year with all of the slices of ‘za you can handle, the Akron Pizza Fest is hitting up downtown Akron Friday through Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Expect live music, free corn hole and even a pizza eating contest with a $5 entrance fee. Find out more about the event right here.

Barberton Labor Day BBQ & Music Festival

Sept. 1-3 | Lake Anna

There will be barbeque. All of the kinds. Plus, music, a car show and a fishing derby and on Saturday night, after the Disco Inferno concert at 7 p.m., fireworks are going to light up the night sky in Barberton (Lake Anna, 615 West Park Avenue). A Labor Day parade is set for Monday at 10 a.m., too. Find out more about the festivities right here.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland National Air Show)

Cleveland National Air Show

Sept. 2-4 | Burke Lakefront Airport

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to this year’s air show to once again bring the awe to the Cleveland skies. On the ground, families can check out planes of all sizes. Just be sure to buy your tickets in advance for this event. Find out more right here.

Geauga County Fair

Aug.31-Sept. 4 | Burton, 14373 North Cheshire Street

Celebrating its 201st year, the Geauga County Fair is back in action and is one of the last Ohio county fairs running this year. The event is offering food, rides, grand stand shows and much more. Find advanced tickets right here. Find FOX 8’s full fair guide right here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Sept. 1-4, 8-9 | Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Middleburg Heights

Cheers! The annual German-themed event features plenty of beer and sauerkraut, but also Weiner dog races, a bier run, live music and fireworks. Sure, Oktoberfest isn’t celebrated until October in Germany, but why not get into the spirit a little early? Find out more right here.

Disney in concert at Blossom

Sept. 1-3 | Blossom Music Center

Celebrating Labor Day Weekend at Blossom Music Center has long been a tradition in Northeast Ohio, and this year, with the Cleveland Orchestra is bringing Disney songs to life. Called “The Sound of Magic,” expect to hear all your favorite tunes. Find tickets for the lawn and otherwise right here. Shows start at 7 p.m rain or shine.

Hartville Flea Market

Sept. 2 and 4 | Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market

Celebrating 82 years, the Hartville Flea Market is one of those places you can find truly anything and for a fair price … if you’re willing to dig through literal acres of items. Remember: arriving early is key. It opens at 8 a.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Stow Summer Sunset Blast

Sept. 2-3 | Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road

Revelers can expect delicious fair food, nostalgia-filled music and, of course fireworks on Sunday night. The event runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights. Find out more right here.

St. Rocco Festival

Aug. 31-Sept. 4 | St. Rocco Parish, 3205 Fulton Road

The annual St. Rocco’s Italian festival continues on this Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, and its back at full strength. Yes, this year, expect the return of live music, a casino, a greasy pole contest along with the delicious food. Find out more about times and costs right here.