Labor Day travel: CDC says those who aren’t vaccinated should stay home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering recommendations for those planning to travel this Labor Day weekend.

In a White House briefing Tuesday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are not vaccinated should refrain from traveling during the holiday, as coronavirus cases and deaths only continue to rise across the country.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky said.

She also noted that people who are fully vaccinated can travel but should do so cautiously and while wearing masks indoors. People are also asked to gather outdoors where whenever possible.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed indoor settings,” Walensky said. “Masks are not forever, but they are for now.”

Watch the full media briefing right here.

As #LaborDay weekend approaches keep your family safe from #COVID19:

1️⃣Get vaccinated

2️⃣Spend time outdoors w/ vaccinated ppl

3️⃣When in public indoor settings #WearAMask even if vaccinated

4️⃣Talk to unvaccinated family & friends about getting vaccinated https://t.co/bfOV5VzBpq https://t.co/nVGzVSZ6BR — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 31, 2021

On Wednesday alone, Ohio reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,000 previously unreported from other days, the state health department said. Two hundred and forty-two people had been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, ODH said.