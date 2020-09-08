Labor Day rain in Cleveland was historic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Labor Day rain in Cleveland was one for the record books.
Monday ranked third for most rain in one day in Cleveland, according to the FOX 8 Weather Team.
The rain gauge officially hit 3.98”.
The overall record is 4.59” in 1996. That was due to remnants of Hurricane Fran.
We had 4.28 inches of rain in 1901.
Labor Day Northeast Ohio had rainfall rates of up to 2 inches an hour.
In some areas where the front stalled, that resulted in 4 to 5 inches.
