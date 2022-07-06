(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Labcorp would begin testing for monkeypox Wednesday.

Labcorp will use the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test which detects all non-smallpox-related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

LabCorp will accept specimens from anywhere in the U.S. Labcorp expects to be able to perform 10,000 tests per week.

There are 560 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. 3 of those are in Ohio.

Monkeypox spreads person-to-person from direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, body fluids, intimate physical contact and touching items that have previously touched the body fluids.