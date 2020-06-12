Lab mix puppy in need of loving home, Mahoning County Dog Warden says

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A seven-month-old lab mix is looking for a loving family.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden, Chubbs came to the shelter Thursday due to unexpected circumstances with his owner.

The shelter says he is very energetic and dog friendly.

He is and was very loved. His owner even kept the newspaper ad from when he got him.

“The reason he is here is very sad. Life is not fair sometimes. We promise to find him the best home and pray that this time will be forever,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The adoption fee for Chubbs is $150. It covers his dog license, rabies vaccine, heart worm test, dapp vaccine, dewormer and neuter surgery.

A week or two after his adoption the shelter recommends that Chubbs get taken to the vet for a check up, fecal test, lyme disease test and flea, tick and heart worm prevention.

Those interested in meeting him should email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov to request an application. After applications are approved a meeting time will be set up.