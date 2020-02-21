La Dolce Vita plays host to the stars who got their start working at the Little Italy cornerstone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People in Northeast Ohio who love Little Italy know La Dolce Vita is one of its staples.

Owner Terry Tarantino recently played host to a movie production.

The Russo brothers’ movie Cherry, starring Tom Holland, filmed throughout Cleveland during much of 2019.

La Dolce Vita also played host to the stars.

Terry Tarantino, La Dolce Vita

Terry shared some of the details with us at FOX 8 Extra.

He says Joseph and Anthony Russo worked there until they left Cleveland for Hollywood.

He said he always asked their parents how they were doing, and he’s not surprised at their success.

He also brought a surprise feast for Stefani, who was celebrating her birthday!

Stefani loves La Dolce Vita, so he brought in some of her favorites.

More on La Dolce Vita here.

