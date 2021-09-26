K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from Buckeyes; linebacker apologizes for game behavior

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day announced that linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Buckeyes after the player was shown storming off the field during Saturday’s game against Akron.

Day’s full statement, released Sunday afternoon, reads:

Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team. K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester. Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day

During the Buckeyes’ game against the Zips, the Big Ten Network, which was carrying the game, showed Pope storming off the field in the middle of the game.

In a tweet moments after Day’s statement was released, Pope was contrite for his actions, saying he was “going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being.”

Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being. — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Lettermen Row reporter Austin Ward reported Saturday that Pope was told by coaches to leave the Ohio State sideline after becoming visibly upset for not getting to come on the field for a play.

He has now been told to leave the Ohio State sideline and C.J. Barnett is taking him to the locker room. This is absolutely wild. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

The Big Ten Network showed Pope running up the Ohio State tunnel toward the locker room. Minutes later Pope sent a vulgar tweet expressing his unhappiness with the team. He has since deleted the tweet but left a separate one up that reads “good lucc to my teammates.”

good lucc to my teammates 💯 — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Pope’s dismissal comes just a few days after fellow senior linebacker Dallas Gant entered the transfer portal.

Day discussed the Pope situation during the post-game press conference Saturday. Watch the coach’s comments in the video below.