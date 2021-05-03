Kroger tests drone delivery

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Kroger is teaming up with Drone Express to test a grocery delivery system via drone.

It would get orders under 5 lbs. to your door in less than 15 minutes.

5 lbs. is the maximum weight the drone can carry.

The program would track to the customer’s phone, meaning you could have sunscreen delivered to your location at the park or smores ingredients to a campfire.

“The possibilities for customers are endless – we can enable Kroger customers to send chicken soup to a sick friend or get fast delivery of olive oil if they run out while cooking dinner,” said Beth Flippo, Chief Technology Officer, TELEGRID.

Test flights begin this week in Centerville, Ohio.

The flights will be managed by licensed Drone Pilots.

Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later this spring.

