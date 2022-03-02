Kroger plans Northeast Ohio fulfillment center for delivery service

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Grocery store chain Kroger announced plans for a customer fulfillment center in Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

No specific location was given, aside from “the Cleveland region.” It will be operational two years after breaking ground, Kroger said.

The center, which includes an automated warehouse, is expected to create up to 400 new jobs. It will offer food delivery service to costumers in Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“Kroger Fulfillment Network’s cutting-edge facility will utilize the latest robotics and logistics technology, helping improve access to fresh food in communities without physical stores while creating 400 good-paying jobs,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, in a news release on Wednesday.

Kroger’s delivery networks features hubs with more than 1,000 robots on large 3D grids. The bots pick up items from tots and an algorithm determines the best way to pack them. For instance, fragile items like eggs are placed at the top and all the bags are evenly weighted.

The groceries are then delivered by refrigerated vans with algorithms finding the best routes.