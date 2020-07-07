Kroger offers employees COVID-19 testing in new at-home kit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Kroger Health has received FDA approval for an at-home COVID-19 testing kit.

The company is making it available to associates in several states, including Ohio, starting this week.



Kroger Health launches COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, combining the safety and convenience of at-home sample collection with the expert guidance of a telehealth consultation. Kroger Health

The at-home kits are not being sold to customers at this time.

The company hopes to process up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July in partnership with Gravity Diagnostics.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our associates and our customers has remained our top priority,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

“Over the past few months, Kroger Health has been providing Americans with access to COVID-19 testing through community test sites across the country; however, we’ve observed some individuals do not have access to transportation or live near these community testing locations. To help ease this burden and provide greater accessibility, we will be offering a home testing solution to our associates first followed by other companies and organizations.”

Here’s how it works:

Patients will he directed to a website to answer screening questions which will determine whether they qualify for a test, at which point a test will be sent to their home

Once a patient receives a hit, they can collect a sample via video chat with a health professional

Each test kit includes instructions, nasal swab, transport vial, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials

The sample will be shipped to the lab for processing

Most patients will get results in less than 48 hours

The results will only be shared with anyone the patient authorizes, except government health agencies

“As our country experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases, physical distancing, wearing protective masks and testing remains paramount to flattening the curve,” said Jim Kirby, senior director of Kroger Health. “We know flexible, accessible testing options like home solutions that leverage telehealth technology are critical to accelerating America’s reopening and recovery.”

