Kroger is spending $130 million in 'Thank You Pay' for employees

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – Kroger has announced its giving “Thank You Pay” to hourly workers.

The one-time Thank You Pay will give $400 to full-time employees and $200 to part-time employees.

The money will be paid in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

The company is also extending COVID-19 Emergency Leave guidelines to provide paid time off to employees.

The company is also providing masks and coronavirus testing to employees.

Kroger also provided Hero bonuses – that gave employees an additional $2 an hour for part of March and April.

