Kroger giving away $5M, free groceries to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — Kroger is giving $1 million to five individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Kroger, the program comes in partnership with the Biden Administration as part of the national push to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

The campaign is called the “Community Immunity Giveaway.” Starting next week, Kroger will host five weekly drawings offering a $1 million prize to vaccinated individuals.

The grocer will also offer 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal.”

“To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part, and it’s exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country,” added Ian Sams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Businesses like Kroger are stepping up to the plate to encourage vaccinations, as we pursue President Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose by Independence Day.”

Kroger will announce official rules, eligibility and prizes for the Community Immunity Giveaway next week. FOX 8 will provide more information about the contest as it becomes available.

Kroger’s giveaway comes just one day after the Ohio Lottery announced the first set of winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million contest. (Watch the videos above for more on the winners.)

Under Vax-a-Million, Ohioans aged 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the respective drawing will be entered into the drawings for $1 million each. Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.