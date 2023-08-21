(WJW) – Kristin Chenoweth shared news on Instagram of the passing of her biological mother.

The actress and singer made the announcement Sunday.

“The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her,” she shared.

Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!” the Broadway star said.



Chenoweth, 55, was adopted at just 5 days old.

“Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too…We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days.”

Chenoweth also shared photos of Lynn and pictures of the two of them together.