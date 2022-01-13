Kristi Capel mourns passing of beloved mother

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8 News anchor Kristi Capel is mourning the loss of her mother, Patti.

Patti Capel passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 67. Kristi said her mom had been privately battling cancer for a while and the week before the holiday, they learned the tumor spread around her lungs.

The family was able to enjoy one last Christmas with their beloved matriarch.

“It’s hard to imagine her not loving on my kids, decorating Christmas trees with her, or baking with the kids, one of her favorite things to do. It’s hard to imagine going back to work and going to call my mom after every show and realize the reality,” Kristi wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Patti was married to her husband Bert for 46 years, and had three children and eight grandchildren. Kristi said her mother was the “most perfect mom and grandmother.”