MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Krispy Kreme will open its third Cleveland-area store next week.

The new store will be at 6261 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights.

The shop will feature Krispy Kreme’s iconic Hot Light, signaling when fresh, hot glazed doughnuts are being churned out.

The new store will be open 7 days a week.

A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Krispy Kreme says 10 dozen lucky guests will be randomly awarded a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year.