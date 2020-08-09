Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts, coffee for ‘Educator Appreciation Week’

*Watch the report above on Krispy Kreme celebrating its 83rd birthday.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating teachers by offering some sweet deals for “Educator Appreciation Week.”

“Tuesday, August 11 is Straight “A” Tuesday! Stop by your local Krispy Kreme for a FREE Straight “A” Dozen with any dozen purchase. Then, share the Straight “A” Dozen with any educator in your life! Teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors, friends … you’re all making the grade.”

The Straight “A” Dozen contains nine Original Glazed doughnuts and three Straight “A” doughnuts filled with Classic Kreme and topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

During the week of 8/10 – 8/14, teachers are also invited to enjoy a free Original Glazed doughnut and brewed coffee. They just have to show their teacher ID.

