Krispy Kreme giving free glazed doughnut dozens to mail carriers, delivery drivers

(WJW) — All parcel delivery drivers and mail carriers are on “the nice list” this year, at least according to Krispy Kreme.

To thank those who help Santa deliver packages, Krispy Kreme will give all mail, parcel and package delivery drivers who visit their shops on Nov. 30 a free dozen of original glazed doughnuts.

Attention Parcel Delivery Drivers: You all have been amazing this year!🥰To thank you, we've got FREE Original Glazed dozens for you on Monday 11/30. Info at: https://t.co/jFwPvS7gNg

Valid in participating US/CAN shops . ID and/or uniform required to redeem. Limit 1. NA online pic.twitter.com/76KWYhFaXi — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 23, 2020

The workers are just asked to wear their employee badge or work uniform.

“All year long delivery drivers have helped keep us safe and they have to work even harder during the holidays. They are definitely all on the nice list,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release. “It’s one of the ways we’re doubling down on nice throughout the 2020 holiday season, which will include new, delicious and festive Krispy Kreme doughnuts perfect for celebrating, gifting and sharing joy.”

