Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday with free doughnut offer on Friday

(WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
And in celebration of the chain doughnut shop’s 83rd anniversary, the business is offering a hot deal on Friday. Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on July 17 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for free.
This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.
Krispy Kreme has locations in Middleburg Heights and Akron.
