Kraft releases pink mac and cheese with a hint of candy flavor to celebrate Valentine’s Day

(WJW) — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has released a pink version of mac and cheese to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
According to a press release, the limited edition Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.
Kraft says on it’s website: “This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy. Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.”
The company will award 1,000 winners with the mac and cheese kits as part of its Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese contest. They’ll all be delivered by Feb. 14.
