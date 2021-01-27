Kraft releases pink mac and cheese with a hint of candy flavor to celebrate Valentine’s Day

(WJW) — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has released a pink version of mac and cheese to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

According to a press release, the limited edition Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re giving 1,000 lucky lovebirds the chance to turn their mac and cheese into sweet, pink #CandyKraftMacAndCheese. To enter and see official rules, visit: https://t.co/4IVysaCuYy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 2/8/2021 pic.twitter.com/gOFvEr6D5Z — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) January 27, 2021

Kraft says on it’s website: “This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy. Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.”

The company will award 1,000 winners with the mac and cheese kits as part of its Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese contest. They’ll all be delivered by Feb. 14.

To enter to win, click here.