Kohl’s hiring in Northeast Ohio; 5,000 nationwide

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kohl’s announced they are looking to hire thousands of new employees nationwide, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

The all-store hiring event is from Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26 from 11. a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Cleveland Kohl’s stores will be hiring all positions including retail sales and operational associates.

Interviews can either be scheduled to be over the phone or candidates can stop by any local store for a walk-in interview where they could receive a verbal offer on the spot.

To find out more or to schedule an interview, click here.