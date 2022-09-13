(WJW) — Kohl’s is hiring more than a thousand seasonal workers for holiday jobs in the Cleveland area.

The department store chain is recruiting now for seasonal jobs at its stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a Tuesday news release. That includes 1,100 jobs in the Cleveland area.

National hiring events will happen Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 15. Candidates could get job offers at the interview. Search for seasonal jobs here, or text APPLY to 24508.

The company offers seasonal employees flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks and a 15% discount, bumped up to 35% during special events, according to the release.