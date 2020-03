Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, paid tribute to her father and sister, Gigi, in a photo the day of her winter formal.

Her mother, Vanessa, posted the photo on Instagram Sunday. She wrote: “❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family “

It shows Natalia in front of a mural of Kobe and Gigi, who have a halo over their heads.

The two passed away Jan. 26, when the helicopter they were in crashed.

