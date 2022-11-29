CLEVELAND (WJW) — Adrianna Kiri Taylor’s family last heard from her Oct. 8.

On Thanksgiving, the missing Cleveland woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials have ruled the 23-year-old’s death a homicide and there is a warrant out for the arrest of 43-year-old Anthony Kennedy for aggravated murder.

Now, her family is urging others to look for warning signs and trust their gut.

“To the young folks out here, know your surroundings,” Terri Taylor, Adrianna’s aunt, told FOX 8. “Know who you are with and just because you are 18, 19, 20 even 25, always let someone know where you are.”

Terri told FOX 8 that the family knew Adrianna had been living with a boyfriend who was in his 40s, although Cleveland police have not said Kennedy was her boyfriend.

“Red flags. If you notice something is not right, then it is not right,” Terri said. “Don’t second-guess yourself. Don’t doubt yourself, it is not right. Get out.”

Those who may have information regarding the incident or Kennedy’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463). A $5,000 reward is being offered.

“Anyone who knows anything report it to the police, just report it,” Terri said. “Because if it was your child, your cousin, your niece, you would want someone to do the same.”