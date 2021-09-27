‘Know Before the Show:’ Playhouse Square puts COVID protocols in place before ‘Lion King’ opener

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Playhouse Square wants performance guests to know their COVID-19 mandates before “Lion King” opens Friday night this week.

Masks are required in all areas of Playhouse Square; at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

All face coverings must cover your nose and mouth and comply with CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.

All audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you can’t be vaccinated, you’ll need to provide proof of a negative test result from a lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours prior to entering the theater or a negative test result from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater.

You’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, on paper or a smartphone, when entering the theater with your valid ticket.

In addition to proof of vaccination or negative test result, all guests 18 years or older must also present a valid ID. Guests under 18 may also use a school photo ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets all of the above requirements.

Children age two and under are not permitted in Playhouse Square venues at any time.

Sixteen performances of The Lion King are scheduled at the KeyBank State Theatre starting Friday, October 1 through Friday, October 15, Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

