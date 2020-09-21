Kitties rescued from Hurricane Sally soon up for adoption at Parma shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Photo courtesy Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter
  • Photo courtesy Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter
  • Photo courtesy Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter
  • Photo courtesy Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter
  • Photo courtesy Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Cats and kittens from the hurricane-riddled south are looking for their furever homes in Northeast Ohio.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter in Parma has announced plans to help out a shelter out of Foley, Alabama, which was greatly impacted by Hurricane Sally. About 30 cats from that area are set to arrive in Parma this Tuesday (take a look at some of them in the photos above).

The cats should be available for adoption as soon as Sept. 25, and will be examined thoroughly beforehand, including getting spayed/neutered if necessary.

“We are honored for the opportunity to help a fellow shelter get back on its feet after Hurricane Sally’s devastation,” Executive Director Jeffrey Kocian said in a statement. “These cats and kittens have been through so much in life already, and we are eager to help them find a safe and caring forever family.”

Find out more information below:

People can find out more about the adoption program or donate to the cause by calling 216-351-7387 or emailing northeastohiospca@gmail.com.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral