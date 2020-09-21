PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Cats and kittens from the hurricane-riddled south are looking for their furever homes in Northeast Ohio.
The Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter in Parma has announced plans to help out a shelter out of Foley, Alabama, which was greatly impacted by Hurricane Sally. About 30 cats from that area are set to arrive in Parma this Tuesday (take a look at some of them in the photos above).
The cats should be available for adoption as soon as Sept. 25, and will be examined thoroughly beforehand, including getting spayed/neutered if necessary.
“We are honored for the opportunity to help a fellow shelter get back on its feet after Hurricane Sally’s devastation,” Executive Director Jeffrey Kocian said in a statement. “These cats and kittens have been through so much in life already, and we are eager to help them find a safe and caring forever family.”
Find out more information below:
People can find out more about the adoption program or donate to the cause by calling 216-351-7387 or emailing northeastohiospca@gmail.com.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- 12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths
- Kitties rescued from Hurricane Sally soon up for adoption at Parma shelter
- Woman accused of sending ricin letter to White House arrested, report says
- More than 250 drivers pay for person behind them at drive-thru in amazing act of kindness
- Vigil held downtown to honor life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg