PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Animal Protective League says they are taking care of kittens who were dumped in a box at a local cemetery.

They say a woman who was visiting a grave found the closed box at the cemetery on a 90-degree day. The kittens had no water or food. The APL says it was extremely hot inside the box.

Courtesy: Portage County APL

“We’ll never understand how someone can do this,” the Portage County APL wrote in a Facebook post.

The kittens have been named Marble, Granite and Slate. They will be available for adoption soon, the APL says. They’re about 12 weeks old.

Anyone interested in adopting can contact Tammy at catcoordinatorapl@gmail.com or stop by the APL at 8122 Infirmary Rd. in Ravenna from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. without an appointment.