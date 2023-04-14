RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – “The work never ends.”

That’s what the Portage Animal Protective League says after taking in several kittens in need and expecting more to arrive soon.

According to the Portage APL, four kittens were found abandoned in a grocery cart at Giant Eagle before 8 a.m. Friday. The shelter says they all seem to be healthy so far.

Another young cat was later found outside their door Friday afternoon.

Courtesy of Portage APL Courtesy of Portage APL

The organization says they also took in three small kittens Thursday. They are very young and need bottle fed every few hours. It’s not clear at this time if they will make it.

Courtesy of Portage APL

On top of all that, more sick kittens are on their way to the shelter.

“We already have 90-100 cats and kittens in our care,” Portage APL said in a Facebook post. “These tiny lives depend on us being here.”

Portage APL is asking the community to help donate so they can continue providing medical care, vaccines, microchips and more.

“Many times they require antibiotics, special care or surgery,” the post reads.

You can learn more about how to help here.