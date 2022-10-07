CLEVELAND (WJW) — For better or worse, the pandemic has changed the landscape of late-night eating. Now places formerly known for keeping us fed into the early morning aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
But fear not. There are still some Cleveland-area spots offering food for the always-hungry, inebriated and/or differently-scheduled among us.
The criteria for this list is as follows:
- Serving food past 10 p.m., not just on weekends
- Does not have to offer full menu after 10 p.m., but must be more substantial than snacks like popcorn, bar nuts or ice cream sandwiches
- Has to offer food for those dining in (late-night take-out is a whole other list)
- Not a national fast food/drive-thru chain/
- Must be located in Cleveland or inner-ring suburb
You’ll notice we didn’t include when these places open, because, if you’re still reading, you aren’t worried about that anyway. To be clear, the hours below only reflect days when these kitchens are open past 10 p.m., not necessarily the locations’ full hours.
Calls, and in some cases, visits, were made to these spots to ensure the most accurate hours were reported. However, understand times/kitchens/staff availability are subject to change. Always good to phone ahead.
Without further ado:
Open 24 Hours
The employees at these spots should be praised daily and at any hour.
My Friends Restaurant
11616 Detroit Ave.
Open 24 hours
Diner food
My Friends is without question doing the Lord’s work in Cleveland. The spot offers cushy booths for those most in need of a hot meal that sticks to the ribs and soaks up any extra stomach liquids.
Steve’s Diner
6850 Biddulph Rd., Brooklyn
Open 24 hours
Hot dogs
Breakfast and hot dogs at any hour of the day? That’s what this cozy locale has been providing fans since 1953. Expect excellent service and beyond-reasonable prices here while munching on nostalgia in meal form.
The late-late night good-good
When you need kitchens open past midnight, even on weeknights, it can be a challenge … one these restaurants/bars are up for.
Bonnie’s Bar and Grill
22811 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park
Kitchen open until 2 a.m. daily
American standards
This westside thing of beauty offers decent food at decent prices, with alcohol options available, too. Gourmet burgers start at $7.99. It’s been around since the 1930s, so you know you’re in good hands.
Kensington Pub
2260 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights
Kitchen open until 2 a.m. daily
Heightened American classics
Need a New York strip at 1 a.m.? The Kensington Pub’s kitchen is here to provide something sizzling. They’ve also got everything from steamed mussels to corn dogs, and even, for those watching their figure, salads.
Nunzio’s Pizzeria
7020 Lorain Ave., 4478 Pearl Rd. and 17615 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood
Kitchen open until 3 a.m. on weeknights, 3:30 a.m. on weekends
Pizza
Being able to eat greasy, delicious pizza at all hours of the night is a must for any city worth its salt. Thankfully, Nunzio’s, with its three locations is here to offer weary travelers slices when they need it most. They offer eat-in(ish), take-out or delivery options.
Rascal House
Six Northeast Ohio locations, including downtown Cleveland, University Circle and Euclid
Kitchen open as late as 2:30 a.m.
Pizza
The University Circle (11316 Euclid Ave.) location is a place students and night owls alike can count on to keep the lights on for a dine-in experience. On weeknights, expect to need to be out of chairs/booths by 1 a.m. However, most locations offer delivery/take-out options until 2:30 a.m. It’s up to you to call and find out what’s what.
Swensons Drive-in
Multiple Northeast Ohio locations, including in Seven Hills, Brooklyn and University Heights
Food until 1 a.m. on weeknights, 1:30 a.m. on weekends
Burgers
LeBron James isn’t wrong: it’s always right to want a Swenson’s burger. Especially after midnight. A milkshake probably is going to help wash it all down, or maybe a California.
The 10 p.m. to midnight crowd
We are blessed to have this group. Truly, we’ll take what we can get.
ABC the Tavern
1872 W. 25th St.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, otherwise 1 a.m.
Bar food
Oh, the stories this bar could tell. At this West 25th Street institution, the burgers, fish sandwich and nachos pair well with High Life and Jameson. You can even play pool, too.
Angelo’s Pizza
13715 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Last seating is at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends
Pizza
Consistently named among the best pizzerias in Northeast Ohio, this Lakewood establishment has been delighting customers’ tastebuds with its zingy pizza sauce for decades. They also offer takeout until 11 p.m. on weeknights and 1 a.m. on weekends.
Around the Corner Saloon and Cafe
18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. weeknights, midnight weekends
Bar food
This old-school bar not only offers up late-night food, they also have hermit crab races! But back to the food — which is not crab — they’re most known for their saucy wings, which taste even better later at night.
Barrio
Multiple NE Ohio locations including Tremont, downtown, Cleveland Heights and Lakewood
Kitchen closes at midnight Sunday-Thursday, and 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Tacos
No, they no longer serve food until 2:30 a.m. every day. But tacos are still available to you in person at least until last call before midnight. Queso and guacamole and a to-go margarita are also not to be missed.
B and G Tavern
4150 Lorain Ave.
Kitchen closes when it closes
American
B and G is a magical place in Ohio City. Sometimes it’s open and sometimes it’s closed. When the light turns on, people from all walks of life flock for fairly-priced beers and ample pool-playing opportunities. The kitchen, which features hot sandwiches, fries and quesadillas, can offer in-house food until 2 a.m. … unless the kitchen is closed.
Buckeye Beer Engine
15315 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Kitchen closes at 11:45 p.m. on weeknights, 2 a.m. on weekends
Pizza and beyond
Obviously, you’re coming to this brewery for the beer, and maybe the fun events. But between sips of IPA, you can also ingest delicious butter burgers and poutine.
Corky’s
13302 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Kitchen closes around midnight, or until they run out of food
Bar food
Who doesn’t want a burrito while listening to people belt out their best Whitney Houston? Yes, at Corky’s there’s karaoke (starting at 7 p.m.) to go along with tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican American faves.
Dina’s Pizza and Pub
5701 Memphis Ave.
Kitchen closes at midnight
Pizza and beyond
This Old Brooklyn filling station offers up the usual types of pies, but then comes at you with pickle pizza and pierogi pizza. There are plenty of other options as well like, stromboli and wings and loaded chili.
Edison’s Pizza Kitchen
2365 Professor Ave.
Kitchen closes at midnight Monday-Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday-Saturday
Pizza
Connected to Edison’s Pub, this greasy, cheesy favorite has been coming through for Tremont revelers for years. Understand that wait times can run up to three hours here and that only people who are 21 and over can sit and eat their pie/slice inside the bar. Whatever you do, don’t ask if they offer delivery.
Euro Gyro – Lakewood
13429 Madison Ave., Lakewood, among other locations across Northeast Ohio
Kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday
American
A happening gyro spot is important to get on the radar. Although customers can also get pizza and wings here, the gyro is all in the name.
Fahrenheit
2417 Professor Ave.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. on weekdays, 1 a.m. on Friday-Saturday
Asian fusion
For two decades, Rocco Whalen’s acclaimed restaurant has been keeping patrons coming back for more. Also note the restaurant is not moving from it’s Tremont location to downtown until spring.
The Fairmount
2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday
American
After 10 p.m., the Fairmount breaks out its late-night menu, making it a little easier for those in the kitchen. The ambiance here is classy with an artsy atmosphere but never pretentious. Don’t miss out on the cocktails.
Filter
740 West Superior Ave.
Kitchen closes at midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. Sunday
American
This is a restaurant that believes “food tastes better when it’s exciting,” which is why the new downtown hot spot dubs itself as a visual dining experience. Expect a fun vibe here complete with a photobooth, live DJs and sip-worthy cocktails to go with your seafood-forward food.
Flannery’s Pub
323 Prospect Ave. E.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Irish American
Not just for St. Patrick’s Day, this downtown hot spot offers Irish-influenced plates later than some nearby restaurants. Find fish and chips and bangers and mash and Boyne valley mash here when the mood strikes.
The Flying Rib
11926 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.
American
Cornhole, pool, darts and so many scrumptious ribs to be had at this bar. They even recently got new TVs to eat by. Do note that last call to order food is 10:30 p.m. at this time.
Happy Dog
5801 Detroit Ave.
Kitchen closes 15 minutes before midnight Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 2 a.m. on Friday-Saturday
Hot dogs
While you drive/bike/scooter/hopscotch to Happy Dog you’re thinking about which toppings you’re going to select. There are Fruit Loops and chili and melty gooey cheese and dozens of other options to put on top of your dog (meat-free option available). The spot not only feels like Cleveland, it also offers local live shows. When all else fails, get the tots.
Harry Buffalo
18605 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, AND 2120 E. 4th St. (also a North Olmsted location)
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. on weeknights and Sunday, then at 1 a.m. on weekends
Bar food
These double smashed burgers are fire but they offer up other options, too. Tacos, bowls, wings? Yes. The downtown location is there for after-shows and games and the Lakewood location feels more like a neighborhood spot.
Lago
1091 W. 10th St.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 12:45 a.m. Thursday-Saturday
Italian American
The lovely East Bank of the Flats spot switches to a late-night menu after 11 p.m. on weekends. That includes a small selection of choices like a meatball sub, fried mozz and of course, wings and pizza.
LBM
12301 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. week days, 1:30 on weekends
American
Looking to watch horror films while listening to metal while sipping creative cocktails? Then this Viking-themed bar is for you. Add on top of this not-to-be-missed burgers and chicken and you’re all set for a late-night snack.
Literary Tavern
1031 Literary Rd.
Kitchen closes 11 p.m. weeknights, midnight Friday-Saturday
American
The newest iteration of this Tremont classic offers up plenty of sharable small plates as well as burgers and hot chicken to pair well with cocktails and wine. It’s a classy neighborhood joint, one that understands your food needs.
Little Rose Tavern
14206 Lorain Ave
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, midnight. Friday-Saturday
Vegan
You’re stepping into this small Westpark joint probably for a show or a chill night, but you’ll stay for the vegan food provided by the Green Kitchen. The menu includes cauliflower wings and monster tots. Even for those non-vegans, you’ll find something fantastic.
Mahall’s
13200 Madison Ave, Lakewood,
Kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.
Chicken and more
No matter how you pronounce Mahall’s, we can all agree they fry up legit chicken. The space that also serves as a bowling alley, music venue and cocktail bar also has a kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. But be sure to call ahead to make sure they’re still serving food.
Map Room
1281 W. 9th St.
Kitchen closes 11 p.m. weeknights, 1 a.m. weekends
American
This West 9th Street hangout is a favorite among those heading to Browns games or downtown concerts, yet the spot schleps cheesy bread, pizza, sandwiches and soft pretzels to the late-night crowd as well.
Marble Room
623 Euclid Ave.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday
Steakhouse
This stunningly-beautiful downtown fine dining location will let you spend all of the money pretty late into the night. Yes, for those looking to throw down on steak and lobster and sushi, this spot is sure to keep you satiated.
Pioneer
2407 Lorain Ave.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday and midnight Sunday
American
This new camping-themed sports bar situated across the street from West Side Market in the INTRO development understands that people need an opportunity to experience its wood-fired meats past 10 p.m. at least.
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave.
Kitchen closes 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, midnight at Friday-Saturday
American
The old-school Tremont spot has recently added more hours for people to come in and enjoy their sensational mac and cheese and cocktails. They also offer sandwiches, burgers and Hungarian-inspired dishes.
Rush Inn
17800 Detroit Ave., Lakewood (there is an Avon location too)
Kitchen closes at midnight
American
Taking up residence on Detroit Avenue since 1981, this spot is here for those looking for a truly full menu late at night. Sure, you can get classics like pierogi chicken paprikash and beef stroganoff and a fried bologna sandwich (seasonal), but there’s also steak and burgers and wings.
Sidelines Sports Grille
105 Fairlawn Ave., Elyria
Kitchen closes at midnight on weeknights, and possibly until 1 a.m. on weekends
American
At this friendly sports bar, the grill shuts down at 10 p.m. but the fryer stays on until at least midnight. So yes, the fried options are all there for you when needed most.
The South Side
2207 W. 11th St.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, midnight on weekends
American
This Ohio City staple is one of those with a special late-night menu, which includes a more pared-down list of options from burgers, sandwiches, Fat Kid Nachos and Dog Pound Wings. The whiskey list goes on a while here and the patio comfortable.
Tick Tock Tavern
11526 Clifton Blvd.
Kitchen closes at midnight on weekdays, and 1 a.m. on weekends
American
For more than 75 years, this westside tavern has been plying patrons with sudsy beverages and saucy ribs. Luckily, they understand that food should be served at least until midnight.
Townhall
1909 W. 25th St.
Kitchen closes at midnight Monday-Thursday, 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free and beyond
Townhall is one of the only spots in Cleveland offering late-night options for people who have food restrictions, and for that they need to be commended.
XYZ the Tavern
6419 Detroit Ave.
Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.
American
You already know about ABC, but XYZ is here for those in need of late-night-ish eats in Detroit Shoreway. The spot offers pizza by the slice and other necessary sustenance.
Last thing
Service industry employees who are keeping you fed well into the night are worthy of your support and patience. Tip well, and be as understanding as possible.
Happy eating.
Please send any late-night eat spots we may have missed to tips@fox8.com.