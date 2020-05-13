Kirtland robber threatened to shoot employee at convenience store

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Kirtland are searching for a man who threatened to shoot the cashier of the Circle K on Euclid Chardon Rd.

It happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m.

Kirtland police say the suspect was wearing neon green gloves, brown work boots, blue pants, a hooded navy blue Carhartt jacket and a yellow bandana that covered his face.

Police believe he is in his 40s. He’s about 200 lbs. and 6 ft. tall.

According to the police department, the suspect told the employee he had a weapon and would shoot if they came outside.

Police say he demanded money and left.

If you can identify the suspect, call (440)256-3333.

