Kirtland robber threatened to shoot employee at convenience store

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Kirtland are searching for a man who threatened to shoot the cashier of the Circle K on Euclid Chardon Rd.
It happened Tuesday night just after 10 p.m.
Kirtland police say the suspect was wearing neon green gloves, brown work boots, blue pants, a hooded navy blue Carhartt jacket and a yellow bandana that covered his face.
Police believe he is in his 40s. He’s about 200 lbs. and 6 ft. tall.
According to the police department, the suspect told the employee he had a weapon and would shoot if they came outside.
Police say he demanded money and left.
If you can identify the suspect, call (440)256-3333.
