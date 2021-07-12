Kirtland police chief fights against firing amid accusations of harassment, drunkenness

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW)– There was a hearing Monday night to consider the possible termination of Kirtland Police Chief Lance Nosse.

Kirtland Mayor Kevin Potter and the city filed a termination letter against the chief on July 7 citing a number of violations.

The charges include, but are not limited to, the chief allegedly consuming alcohol prior to driving the city-issued vehicle, lying, neglect of duty, sexual, ethnic and racial harassment and unbecoming conduct for using vulgar language, sexual and gender comments.

Attorney Frank Consolo, who is representing Nosse, sent a letter. During the meeting, he asked that the it be delayed because he said he and his client only learned of it one and a half days prior and had not had time to prepare.

Consolo called the hearing “unfair” and a violation of his clients “right to due process. He asked for a chance to “adequately prepare a defense to the charges” and for the chief to “clear his name.”

Originally the chief had planned to resign and/or retire, but those discussions fell apart and Consolo said there was an issue with pay.

After much discussion during the council meeting, law director Matthew Lallo agreed the goal is always to resolve an issue before trial. As such, city council agreed to a continuance, in hopes that both sides could reach an agreement.

However, if an agreement is not reached, another termination hearing will be held on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. inside council chambers and council voted to suspend the chief for 30 days without pay.