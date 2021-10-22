Kirtland Hornets making headlines with 49-game win streak — Will they make it to 50?

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kirtland High School’s football team is holding strong.

“I think it just shows how hard work can really pay off,” said Senior Mason Rus, a running back and linebacker.

The Hornets are making national headlines with their 49-game win streak, the longest active streak in the country.

“They go above and beyond what we ask them to do. Each year when the season ends, the next day they’re in here trying to get better,” said Coach Tiger Laverde.

All those consecutive wins mean the current seniors have never lost a game in their entire high school football career.

“Everybody really appreciates what the guys have done before us, like classes before us and the opportunities they presented us,” said Rus.

Laverde is proud of his team’s accomplishment as they go for their 50th win when they play against the Orange Lions.

“We’re just trying to stay healthy and, you know, be playing our best football going into the playoffs,” Laverde said.

“I mean, it’s a cool little achievement. We’ve just got to keep working and it’s all about this year and trying to go four straight,” said Rus.

Four straight state championships, that is. The school has already won six titles in the past decade, including three in a row, a testament to the team Laverde has built.

“He’s been an amazing mentor for a lot of guys and he really has shaped us more off the field as he has on the field,” said Rus.

“My number one goal when I got hired, these kids graduate and say, ‘Man, that was so much fun. I’m glad I did that,”‘ said Laverde.

With eight more wins, Kirtland can break the all-time record for consecutive wins in Ohio, but their focus is on the here and now.

“We’re not worried about that. We have some great playoff games ahead of us and if you have one bad game, you’re going home,” said Laverde.

The band is warmed up, and the team is ready to step back under the Friday night lights and shine.

“We try to come out here and be as classy as possible, regardless of the situation and just do our job and have fun with each other,” said Rus.

The game against Orange starts at 7 p.m.