CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Kings of Leon have postponed their concert at Blossom Music Center after someone on the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

The show was supposed to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) August 19, 2021

The band will be releasing more information about show dates in the near future.