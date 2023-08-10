(WJW) – A popular voice actor and Youtuber was found dead at his home this week.

TMZ reports Johnny Hardwick, who is best known for playing Dale Gribble on ‘King of the Hill,’ has died at the age of 64.

They spoke to law enforcement in Texas who responded to Hardwick’s home for a welfare check Tuesday.

Hardwick was pronounced dead at the scene and foul play is not suspected law enforcement reported.

Hardwick played Dale in every single episode over the show’s 13 seasons.

He’s also credited as a voice actor on several video games on IMDB.