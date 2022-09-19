**For coverage of the funeral, watch the video above.

(WJW) — As the Royal Family and millions around the world were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the newly crowned King Charles left a final message to his mother and placed it in a symbolic wreath above her coffin.

The heartfelt message reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” The “R” stands for Rex, which translates into “king” in Latin.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: A note from Britain’s King Charles III is seen with flowers on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy at Wellington Arch, after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The foliage chosen for the wreath has special meaning, too.

The Royal Family tweeted the details:

At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.

It’s common for the Royal Family to leave a special note in the wreath on their family member’s coffin.

According to Today, Elizabeth left a note on Philip’s wreath when he died in 2021 that read in part, “I love you.”

Prince William and Prince Harry left a note in Princess Diana’s wreath when she died in 1997 that read, “For Mummy.”

Funeral services were held on Monday where her coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.