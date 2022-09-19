**For coverage of the funeral, watch the video above.
(WJW) — As the Royal Family and millions around the world were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the newly crowned King Charles left a final message to his mother and placed it in a symbolic wreath above her coffin.
The heartfelt message reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.” The “R” stands for Rex, which translates into “king” in Latin.
The foliage chosen for the wreath has special meaning, too.
The Royal Family tweeted the details:
At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.
It’s common for the Royal Family to leave a special note in the wreath on their family member’s coffin.
According to Today, Elizabeth left a note on Philip’s wreath when he died in 2021 that read in part, “I love you.”
Prince William and Prince Harry left a note in Princess Diana’s wreath when she died in 1997 that read, “For Mummy.”
The queen’s beloved dogs, along with one of her favorite ponies, greeted her coffin when it was brought to Windsor Castle Monday. See the photos here.
Funeral services were held on Monday where her coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.