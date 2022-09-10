(The Hill) – King Charles III said that he was “deeply aware” of the inheritance and duties of becoming Britain’s sovereign in Saturday during a speech at St. James’s Palace.

The king was officially proclaimed the sovereign of Britain on Saturday by the Accession Council following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The council convenes following the death of a monarch to officially proclaim the successor to the throne.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said to his audience at St. James’s Palace in London.

The king continued: “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

Charles thanked the Accession Council, the nation and the world for the sympathy given to him and his siblings during their time of mourning following Elizabeth’s death. The queen was 96 at the time of her passing. She is the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, serving seven decades on the throne.

Lady Louise Windsor looks at floral tributes to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Members of the British Royal family view the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Princess Anne, centre, waves to the public after viewing the floral tributes to her mother Queen Elizabeth II, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Princess Eugenie receives a bunch of flowers from a member of the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Britain's Prince Andrew views the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex views the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looks at the flowers laid outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, along with other members of the British Royal family.

Britain's Prince Andrew looks at floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Members of the royal family look at floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Britain's Prince Andrew and other members of the Royal family speak to well-wishers, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Foreground from left, Britain's Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Second row, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Princess Eugenie walk, to thank members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Britain's Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Zara Tindall join other members of the Royal family on a walkabout to thank members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

From left, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew,gesture to the members of the public after looking at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

From left, Britain's Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence wave to the members of the public after looking at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

Britain's King Charles III before Privy Council members in the Throne Room during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch.

“My Mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” he said. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

The king added that his mother “gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service” to her children as well as the world at large.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God,” he concluded.

Charles gave his first address to the nation as king on Friday, the day following the queen’s death, where he expressed his love and devotion to his mother. He also expressed his love for the Royal Family, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Charles said of his mother in his Friday speech.