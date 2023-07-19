(WJW) – Several months after Angelina Wiley turned to social media to credit Kim Kardashian, and Kim K’s shapewear called SKIMS, for saving her life, the post has gained the attention of the A-list entrepreneur.

In a TikTok video posted in May, @honeygxd said that on New Year’s she was shot four times, and said: “Kim Kardashian saved my life.”

In the video, Wiley goes on to explain she was wearing Kardahian’s SKIM shapewear under her dress.

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she said in the video. “I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

Page Six reported that Kardashian reposted the video as an Instagram Story, which is no longer available, with the comment “wowww” alongside a praying hands emoji.

Since then, Wiley’s post has gained even more viral traction. Several comments pointed out that Kardashian shared the post on her Instagram. One commenter said, “You should instantly be a skims sponsor.”

In a new video, Wiley shared a photo of what she was wearing if others are interested, and also noted, “They gave me a discount and they gave me a refund” after her original $68 SKIMs bodysuit was ruined.