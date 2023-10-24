(WJW) – Kim Kardashian‘s business empire is expanding yet again.

Her shapewear line, SKIMS, now includes a collection for men.

The line that drops later this week, includes boxers, briefs, t-shirts, tank tops, leggings, and socks.

The line is described on the SKIMS website as “The most comfortable underwear you’ll ever wear, designed for your best performance.”

The SKIMs Instagram page is already promoting the product as having the backing of several all-star athletes, including 49ers Nick Bosa, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

Kim K’s shapewear line made viral headlines earlier this summer when a woman turned to social media to credit Kardashian, and SKIMS, for saving her life.

According to Forbes, SKIMS is worth $4 billion.

The new men’s line will be available starting Oct. 26. Find it, here.

Prices range from $16- $98.