**Watch the initial sentencing in the video above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The woman sentenced for killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek will have a new sentencing hearing Friday.

Last week, Judge John O’Donnell sent Tamara McLoyd to prison for life after a crime spree, which included the murder on New Year’s Eve.

Lawyers for both sides want clarifications as to how long she would have to serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

The I-Team reports that last week’s hearing lasted five hours and also included sentencing for two people who took part in robberies with McLoyd.

At the hearing, we saw long discussions about how to figure out specific sentences. The judge even took breaks to go back in chambers and review it.

Multiple sources say the new hearing Friday will be to clarify McLoyd’s sentencing.

The hearing is not expected to include new statements from relatives of the officer, other robbery victims or relatives of McLoyd.