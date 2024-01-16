(WJW) – Actor and Emmy winner Kieran Culkin used his acceptance speech to ask his wife for more kids.

The actor won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Succession” Monday night.

During his speech, he thanked his “beautiful wife” “for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids.”

US actor Kieran Culkin, with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for “Succession”, kisses wife Jazz Charton as they attend the 75th Emmy Awards Governors Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win!” the actor said as his wife laughed and applauded from her seat.

Culkin and Jazz Charton have been married since 2013 and have two children together.

Culkin told PEOPLE he has been asking for a while.

“Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.’ I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’”

“Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he told reporters after the event.

“Succession” won six awards, including best drama series.