KidsDays coming to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hey kids! You might hear a lot of talk already about back-to-school shopping, but there’s still time to have some summer fun!

In a Facebook post, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says KidsDays is coming July 25 and August 1.

With your ticket, you can enjoy character meet & greets, family-friendly activities, candy stations, crafts and unlimited carousel and train rides.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Also, now through Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 70 large-scale displays with over 1,000 individual lanterns will light up the night at the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival.