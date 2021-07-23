KidsDays coming to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Watch video above to hear about the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival going on now

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hey kids! You might hear a lot of talk already about back-to-school shopping, but there’s still time to have some summer fun!

In a Facebook post, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says KidsDays is coming July 25 and August 1.

With your ticket, you can enjoy character meet & greets, family-friendly activities, candy stations, crafts and unlimited carousel and train rides.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Also, now through Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 70 large-scale displays with over 1,000 individual lanterns will light up the night at the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral